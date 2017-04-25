No, Zoe Saldana Probably Didn’t Reveal the ‘Avengers 4’ Title

0

Because people always want to know what’s next with Marvel, fans are eager to find out what Avengers 4 will be called even though Marvel could call it anything and those fans would still see it opening night. It could be called Avengers: You’re Adopted and Your Parents Hate You, and it would still make well over a hundred million dollars on opening weekend. That’s how little the title matters, but because fans are hungry for any information, we’re going down the rabbit hole.

In a recent interview, Zoe Saldana says that the Guardians of the Galaxy actors already shot their part for Avengers: Infinity War, but that they have to “go back for Gauntlet” later this year:

Avengers 4 title – Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet says @ZoeSaldana at GOTG2 event. At wknd Marvel said title was still secret #InfinityGauntlet pic.twitter.com/LFg3u7FmDk — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) April 24, 2017

This has led fans to speculate that the title of Avengers 4 is Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, but that doesn’t really square with what we know so far. Producer Kevin Feige recently told us that the title is a “spoiler”, which implies that the title will have something to do with the events of Avengers: Infinity War, maybe along the lines of referring a character who dies or an event that takes place. It’s not a spoiler to point out an object that we already saw in the post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

But also look at this from a larger marketing perspective, because titles are designed to sell movies. So from a marketing perspective, you have two titles that sound far too similar and your follow-up sounds fairly underwhelming. A “war” is a dramatic event; a “gauntlet” is a fancy glove.

I’m sure that the Infinity Gauntlet (which is designed to hold the infinity stones; the person who wields the gauntlet and all the stones can reshape reality) is incredibly important in the upcoming Avengers movies, but I suspect that Gauntlet is just a working title for Avengers 4. While I don’t expect the title to be a major spoiler (Avengers 4 merchandise is going to have to go into production at some point, and probably before Infinity War hits theaters), I also don’t think it’s going to be something as bland as Infinity Gauntlet.