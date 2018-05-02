Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4’ Title Debunked By Kevin Feige

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain is leading the cast of a new large-scale espionage film with Simon Kinberg directing. The cast will include Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Lupita Nyong’o.
- Kevin Feige tells Collider’s Steve Weintraub that his favorite “wrong theory” about Avengers 4 is the one claiming that it will be called ‘Infinity Gauntlet’.
- THR reports that Alexandre Aja and Sam Raimi are teaming up to work on the horror thriller Crawl for Paramount.
- Dwayne Johnson announces on Instagram that John Cena is the lead in The Janson Directive, a new film produced by Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions for Paramount Pictures.
- Hasbro announced on Tuesday that it would acquire Saban’s Power Rangers and other entertainment assets in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $522 million.
- Live Twitter Questions