Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4’ Title Debunked By Kevin Feige

by      May 2, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:

  • Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain is leading the cast of a new large-scale espionage film with Simon Kinberg directing. The cast will include Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Lupita Nyong’o.
  • Kevin Feige tells Collider’s Steve Weintraub that his favorite “wrong theory” about Avengers 4 is the one claiming that it will be called ‘Infinity Gauntlet’.
  • THR reports that Alexandre Aja and Sam Raimi are teaming up to work on the horror thriller Crawl for Paramount.
  • Dwayne Johnson announces on Instagram that John Cena is the lead in The Janson Directive, a new film produced by Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions for Paramount Pictures.
  • Hasbro announced on Tuesday that it would acquire Saban’s Power Rangers and other entertainment assets in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $522 million.
  • Live Twitter Questions
power-rangers-suits

Image via Lionsgate

Related Content
Previous Article
Robert Sheehan on Dean Devlin's 'Bad Samaritan' and Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy'
Next Article
Heroes: How Will 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Lead into 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
Tags

Latest News