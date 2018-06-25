‘Avengers 4’ Title Likely Won’t Be Revealed Until the End of the Year, Says Kevin Feige

0

It’s gonna be a while before the real Avengers 4 title is known to the public. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios maintained that the follow-up film—which was shot back-to-back with Infinity War—would be referred to as “Untitled Avengers 4” until sometime after Infinity War’s release. Some assumed this meant we’d learn the title a month or so after Infinity War hit theaters, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in April 2017 that the real title for Avengers 4 is kind of a spoiler, hence the secrecy.

But we’re now nearly two months after the release of Infinity War, and still no Avengers 4 title. So when Collider’s own Christina Radish sat down with Feige at the recent press day for Ant-Man and the Wasp for a 1:1 interview, she asked him when we’ll finally learn the title for Avengers 4. And well, it’s gonna be a bit:

“That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title. It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

Yes indeed, we’ll probably see footage from the Brie Larson-led 1990s-set film Captain Marvel before we learn the title of Avengers 4. This actually makes a lot of sense. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, two months before the May 3, 2019 release date of Avengers 4, so Marvel and Disney will begin the Captain Marvel marketing campaign before they start to tout Avengers 4. So we’ll likely get the first Captain Marvel teaser this fall, and then the Avengers 4 title reveal will follow with probably the first teaser for that film.

The very first trailer for Infinity War arrived on November 29th of last year, so it’s possible the Avengers 4 trailer arrives around the same time. Which means we can probably expect the Captain Marvel teaser in September or October.

One thing we know for sure: Neither of these trailers will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this year, as Marvel Studios has already announced it won’t be hosting a panel in Hall H and is basically taking the year off, continuing the radio silence after Infinity War that’s meant to keep spoilers for how that film’s ending resolves under wraps.

So there you have it. Don’t expect the Avengers 4 title until after we’ve seen the first teaser for Captain Marvel. Look for more from our interview with Feige on Collider soon.