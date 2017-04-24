The Real Title for ‘Avengers 4’ Is a Spoiler, Says Kevin Feige

0

When Marvel Studios first announced Avengers: Infinity War, the idea was that this event would span two movies. Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1 would hit theaters in May 2018 and Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2 would open a year later, in May 2019. However, after a few months directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that they were no longer going with this “Part 1” and “Part 2” title, and instead the May 2018 movie would just be Avengers: Infinity War while the 2019 movie was being referred to as “Untitled Avengers 4.”

Indeed, it’s become clear that these are two very different movies. Not only are they titled differently, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed to us that they’re no longer being shot simultaneously—production on Avengers: Infinity War has been underway since January, but filming on “Untitled Avengers 4” doesn’t start until this August.

So why, then, is the fourth Avengers movie still untitled if everyone involved knows the story, script, etc.? That’s the question that CinemaBlend posed to Feige recently, and he confirmed what we kind of figured: the title of Avengers 4 is a spoiler. Moreover, when pressed if Thanos is in both movies or just Infinity War, Feige replied, “They’re two very different movies. That’s all I’ll say.”

The Russo brothers actually said a few months ago that they knew what the title of Avengers 4 was but wouldn’t be releasing that info for some time, and now we know why. Presumably the title of that fourth Avengers movie has to do with something major that occurs in Infinity War, meaning we won’t learn the title for at least a year.

So what could the title be? Avengers: Revenge for Tony? Avengers: Captain America Is a Nazi Now? Your guess is as good as mine, but given that the Infinity War event has been described as the culmination of the MCU thus far and involves every Marvel superhero, we’re expecting some casualties. Whether that means a major character like Tony Stark or Thor dies, or if they kill off a memorable but more supporting character like Scarlet Witch or Hawkeye remains to be seen, but I would honestly be surprised if at least one big death doesn’t occur during Avengers: Infinity War. Not only would it raise the personal stakes after 20+ movies, but the contracts for these actors are running out, so it would be a pretty tidy way to wrap up, say, Chris Evans’ Marvel contract.