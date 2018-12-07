‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Breakdown: Let’s Dig Through the Sadness

0

Earlier this morning, we got the first Avengers: Endgame trailer. While the Russo Brothers previously said that the title would not come from any dialogue in Avengers: Infinity War, it turns out that they decided to go a different way and pull from Doctor Strange’s line “We’re in the endgame now,” which is what he says before turning to dust.

But beyond the title, let’s take a closer look at the trailer and see what we can discern from the brief footage contained therein. We start with Tony stranded in space, which is apparently where he’s stuck following the fight with Thanos on Titan.

There are a few surprises here. First, you may recall that Nebula and Tony were the only two people on Titan who didn’t get dusted. So why did they part ways? I can easily see Nebula deciding to strike out on her own rather than team up with a total stranger like Stark. We also know the Q-ship crash landed on Titan, so that’s presumably why Tony is in a different spaceship. Where did the ship come from? And did he just launch himself into space with no direction home? However he ended up here, Tony appears to have given up and is sending a message to Pepper Potts in the hopes that she’s still alive and that she receives it.