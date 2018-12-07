‘Avengers: Endgame’: Over 20 Images from the New Trailer

0

The Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped online this morning. While it wasn’t much (if you told me all of this footage was from the first act of the movie, I’d believe you), it was enough to get fans even more hyped for the conclusion of the story that began this past summer with Avengers: Infinity War.

Unfortunately, these still images don’t seem to be hiding many secrets, and they’re raising more questions than they answer. Why did Nebula and Tony Stark part ways after Titan? Where’s War Machine or Okoye? What plan have Black Widow and Captain America come up with? (my bet is on something involving time travel) However, there are a few brief glimmers of information. We see the clear return of Hawkeye and Ant-Man, and a glimpse of the “missing” reports show that Shuri probably didn’t make it (although it also lists Scott Lang as missing, so who knows).

While we puzzle over these screenshots for the next few months (I wouldn’t expect to see another trailer until March after Captain Marvel has come out), sound off with your theories for what you think will happen in Endgame. Who will live? Who will die? Will there be more jokes than just Scott Lang buzzing into Avengers HQ?

Check out the images from the Avengers: Endgame trailer below and click here for the trailer breakdown. The film opens in April 2019 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, and Brie Larson.

