‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Takes Us into a Post-Snap World

Marvel Studios has released the first Avengers: Endgame trailer. The upcoming film follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War where Thanos (Josh Brolin) was victorious in his quest to obtain all the Infinity Stones and wipe out half the life in the universe with a snap of his Infinity Gauntlet. The result saw the dusting off many beloved heroes with original Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and a few others left to pick up the pieces.

Speculation has been rampant leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, and it’s important to remember that Infinity War is basically one half of the story. It doesn’t really offer resolution, and by virtue of its massive cast and powerful villain, it basically has to tell the story from Thanos’ perspective, which is an interesting choice, but it also shortchanges the heroes a bit. Hopefully, with a smaller cast to handle and the culmination of the MCU at hand, the Avengers will get a chance to shine, especially those who probably aren’t long for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (we’re looking at you, Cap).

First off, I’m glad that this trailer decided to show any footage at all. I’m sure there could have been a version where it was just lines of dialogue over graphics, but instead this is a bona fide trailer that exists in the post-snap world. It also shows that our heroes are in all-out bummer mode, and understandably so with half the world being reduced to ash. Thankfully, we’ve got the return of Hawkeye and Ant-Man, so at least the Avengers got that going for them. The trailer even ends on a joke, which is kind of a relief when your trailer starts with Tony Stark preparing to die.

Also, just as a side note, the Russo Brothers flat-out lied when they said the title of Avengers 4 wasn’t in Infinity War. Doctor Strange clearly says, “We’re in the endgame now.” So congrats to everyone who correctly guessed that the title was Avengers: Endgame!

Check out the Avengers: Endgame trailer below, and click here for the trailer breakdown. The film opens April 26, 2019 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, and Brie Larson.

