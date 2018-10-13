Russo Brothers Announce ‘Avengers 4′ Production Wrap with Mysterious Glowing Image

0

We’re still seven months and one whole Captain Marvel movie away from the still-untitled Avengers 4, but it appears the Russo Brothers have officially wrapped production on the massive Marvel project, re-shoots and all. The directing duo took to twitter to announce the end of filming accompanied by a mysterious, blinding white image.

Now, if you turn the contrast on your screen all the way up and zoom in by about 110% you’ll see the photo is…still just a mysterious, blinding white image. I have no idea what that is. It could be poor Dave Bautista‘s exploding head for all that image gives away. If you have a better guess or theory, please let me know in the comments.

But what’s important is that production being officially wrapped on Avengers 4 means that the high-secret, locked down ending of the movie has finally been filmed. Back in September, Mark Ruffalo let slip that the film’s finale had not only been left un-shot, but most of the cast had no idea what it would entail:

“[We] don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

What that ending could possibly be is anyone’s guess; you may remember the final frames of Avengers: Infinity War left most of the MCU piles of wind-blown dust thanks to the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his snappy Infinity Gauntlet. Chris Evans sent the internet into a collective case of hysterics recently by hinting Avengers 4 marks the end of Steve Rogers as Captain America.

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” Evans wrote. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Check out the Russo Brothers’ tweet below. Cap death or no Cap death, Avengers 4: Here Comes Carol Danvers To Save All Your Asses hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

For more on all things Avengers and MCU, check out the link below: