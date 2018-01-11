‘Avengers 4’ Wraps Filming as the Russo Brothers Move into Post-Production

0

A number of high-profile actors from the MCU have been confirmed as having wrapped their time on Joe and Anthony Russo‘s Untitled Avengers Movie in recent days, but now the directing duo themselves confirm that Avengers 4 is well and truly wrapped. I’m still not expecting an official title until after the May 4, 2018 release of Avengers: Infinity War, but I’m placing all my Bitcoins on it being New Avengers or some variation on that theme. Remember, the actors/characters of the MCU as we know it didn’t just wrap on the most recent Marvel movie, they may have actually wrapped on the entirety of their Marvel career.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that, with another 20 movies on tap that are taking the MCU in a new direction, and the fact that contracts are expiring on major actors like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans, we’re going to have to bid farewell to some very famous faces. And since Avengers 3 and 4 were shot back-to-back with the latter’s title being withheld for spoiler reasons, it makes sense to keep the casts of both movies under the same roof, all the better to keep story spoilers under wraps. Avengers: Infinity War arrives this May, with the “finale” of Avengers 4 dropping about a year later on May 3, 2019. Be prepared.

Check the necessary wrap cake pic below:

For more on all things Avengers, take a look at the following links: