‘Avengers 5’ Theories: 10 Things We Want to See in the Next Sequel

Now that the dust has settled on Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or more accurately, in the case of Avengers: Endgame, I guess you could say that the dust has formed back into people), fans are eagerly looking ahead to Phase Four and beyond. Marvel Studios has given us a lot to look forward to, announcing a slate of ten films and Disney+ shows that will span the next two years, making up Phase Four, and even giving us a glimpse of what to expect in Phase Five. Noticeably absent from the schedule is another Avengers film, although MCU mastermind Kevin Feige has confirmed that there is indeed an Avengers 5 in the works, with a team that will be “very different” from the one we’ve watched solidify over the past decade.

According to Feige, the new Avengers 5 lineup will consist of “some people you’ve already met and some people you haven’t met yet,” but really, the cast of characters may only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the major differences between the next Avengers film and the previous four movies. After spending its first three phases slowly cranking up the dial on just how much weirdness its audience could tolerate, Phase Four of the MCU looks to have almost reached a full boil, with a slew of titles that seem to fully lean into the audacious strangeness that is possible in comic books, from WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Thor: Love and Thunder. By the time we get to the next big team-up film, the MCU could very well contain mutants, vampires, and alternate realities, making the storytelling possibilities for Avengers 5 nearly infinite.

Still, while we don’t yet know what form the next Avengers film will take or when it will arrive in theaters, there are a few things we’re crossing our fingers for, no matter what. Marvel has spent the past eleven years proving that it can handle the massive cast of characters, sprawling storylines, and bizarre narratives of comic books. Now that the studio has earned the trust of both comics fans and non-comics readers alike, it can afford to go bigger, deeper, and a whole lot wackier as it dives into the next decade of its existence.

So although Avengers 5 is likely at least a few years away, here are the ten things we’re hoping to see whenever we get there.