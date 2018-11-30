Exclusive: ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest’ Midseason Finale Clip Sees T’Challa on the Hunt

0

This weekend, you’ve got one more chance to get in on the wild adventures of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest before the action-packed Disney XD series takes a break until early 2019. Luckily, there’s a pair of episodes on the way this weekend that will bring the story so far to a resolution of sorts since they act as the midseason finale. Luckier still, we have an exclusive clip from the finale to share with out ahead of its debut this weekend!

These two episodes conclude the exciting four-episode “Shadow Hunt” story arc: Now that the “key” pieces have been assembled, Black Panther and Shuri must challenge the Shadow Council for control of a powerful weapon. Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest features: James Matthis III as Black Panther, Daisy Lightfoot as Shuri, Scott Porter as White Wolf, Roger Craig Smith as Captain America, Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Keston John as Killmonger, Trevor Devall as Klaue, David Kaye as Baron Zemo, Wynn Everett as Madame Masque, Matthew Mercer as Tiger Shark, Ashleigh Hairston as Bask, and Mark Hamill as Arnim Zola.

Check out our exclusive clip below:

Sunday, December 2nd

“Descent of the Shadow” – Black Panther and The Avengers work together to protect New York City from a new threat.

“The Last Avenger” – All on his own, Black Panther must safeguard a dangerous weapon from all who might try to stop him.

The fifth season of Avengers Assemble, which previously explored the “Ultron Revolution” and “Secret Wars” arcs, sees Black Panther and Shuri attempting to take down the newly formed Shadow Council. In their quest, they’ll go up against Marvel supervillains like Erik Killmonger/N’Jadaka, the Atlantian supervillain Tiger Shark, M’Baku, Ulysses Klaue, and Madam Masque, while gaining allies like White Wolf and, surprisingly, Baron Zemo along the way.

The midseason finale episodes will air on Sunday, December 2nd beginning at 9:00PM ET/PT on Disney XD. The series will return on Sunday, January 6th with the mid-season premiere.