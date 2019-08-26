Disney Parks Unveils Avengers Campus Plans; See Over 30 Photos and Concept Art

0

Superheroes will be assembling around the world, as the Avengers Campus comes to Disney California Adventure at the Disney Parks & Resorts in Anaheim, Calif. and Disneyland Paris in France. At the D23 Expo 2019, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek revealed that, beginning in 2020, the campus at DCA will begin recruiting the next generation of superheroes, as they get the chance to explore attractions and new experiences, while also having heroic encounters.

First to open will be the Disney ride-through attraction featuring Spider-Man, which will also be located at Disneyland Paris. Housed in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, known as WEB, the ride will allow guests to test drive the aspiring inventors’ latest invention, the Web Slinger vehicle, as they sling webs and help collect Spider-Bots on the loose.

Avengers Headquarters, where guests may even catch a glimpse of the Avengers along the rooftops, will become the future entrance to a still unnamed, brand-new E-ticket attraction (opening at a later date, as part of Phase 2 of the developing land), where guests will fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure on a Quinjet to Wakanda and end up in a huge battle, along the way.

Additional experiences include Pym Test Kitchen, where Pym Technologies will use the latest innovations to grow and shrink food, and heroic encounters and meet-and-greets with such superheroes as Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, Thor and Loki, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Star-Lord, Gamora and Groot.

At Disneyland Paris, guests will be able to stay at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, opening next summer. While celebrating 80 years of Marvel art and artists with more than 300 pieces on display, the rooms will include themed suites that feature favorite superheroes, who they will also be able to meet in a dedicated space.

While it’s all still in the artist concept imagery stages, Disney is known for their attention to detail, and even just the little glimpses we got from the photos, during both the panel and the Avengers Campus booth display, have already caused enough excitement that fans will be counting down to the opening date.