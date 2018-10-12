Oh Snap! ‘Avengers’ Disintegration Scenes Synced with ‘Ant-Man’ in New Video

0

Spoilers ahead for folks who haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp yet.

The biggest thing to happen in the entirety of the MCU so far was the pyrrhic victory for Thanos and utter defeat of the gathered Avengers in the first part of Anthony and Joe Russo‘s two-part superhero epic. Abiding by the rules of the Infinity Gauntlet and the Mad Titan’s own plan for extermination, half of all humans/super-powered beings/sentient lifeforms were snuffed out and disintegrated with the snap of his fingers after Thor failed to bury his hard-earned Stormbreaker Axe in the villain’s big purple head. And the victims weren’t just those on Earth, but everyone in the known (and parts unknown) universe. That’s a lot of dust.

Now, YouTuber dimitreze has edited all of those heart-wrenching death scenes into one four-screen simulcast. So you can watch as your favorite Avengers get disintegrated in Wakanda, San Francisco, New York, and Thanos’ homeworld of Titan. It’s a tough watch, and some of the tone is off since the scenes were never meant to be edited together in a real-time shot–Ant-Man‘s comedic tone is a weird juxtaposition to the first few disintegrations in Wakanda–but it’s a nice sum-up of the death and devastation caused at Thanos’ hands.

Check out the excellent edit below, before Disney/Marvel gets mad and pulls it:

If you weren’t keeping count, the named characters who bit the dust, so to speak, include Barnes, T’Challa, Groot, Maximoff, Wilson, Mantis, Drax, Quill, Strange, Parker, Hank Pym, and Hope Van Dyne, as well as Maria Hill and Nick Fury. Yeah. So the sole uplifting and hopeful moment in the MCU right now, captured perfectly well in this expertly timed edit, is the tease that Captain Marvel will swoop in to save the day. And if she can’t get the job done, our only other option is to call in the Cleaning Lady.