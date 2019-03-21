Here’s Another ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot That Will Be Nothing Like the Actual Movie

0

A new TV spot is now here for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, but it doesn’t really matter. Why? Well, not only is there no new footage here (just some black-and-white and selectively red-tinged shots from scenes in existing movies or previously released marketing material), the powers that be have admitted to tweaking trailers and ads in order to keep fans wrong-footed ahead of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel’s arrival on April 26th.

In a number of interviews, including a recent one with Empire Magazine (as reported by Comingsoon), the Russo Brothers basically confirmed that they use footage that’s not in the movie in order to form their trailers, favoring secrecy over marketing. Here’s some of what they had to say:

“The thing that’s most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative. When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11am on the day it opened … it so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience … We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film … So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

I’m torn on this one. On one hand, I hate when trailers give away the entirety of a movie before you get a chance to see it. On the other, what’s the point of a trailer that gets you excited to see certain things in said movie, only to find out they don’t appear at all? (Looking at you, Rogue One, etc.) In an ideal world, creatives would have the time and resources to tell meaningful but short side stories as mini-narratives that simultaneously tease the upcoming movie and also fill in some smaller corners of its vast world. It’s a rare feature film that does that, but at least the Russos are somewhat upfront about the marketing wool being pulled over the eyes of fans out there.

Check out the new ad for Avengers: Endgame below, but don’t put too much stock in what you see:

Today we have a chance to take it all back. Whatever it takes. Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/13l1oe7Sts — The Avengers (@Avengers) March 21, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.”

