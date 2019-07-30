Watch: New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Bonus Features Reveal Bloopers & the Making of Fat Thor

The wait is over! Avengers: Endgame dropped on digital today, which means even if you missed that box office crowning theatrical re-release, you can now watch the MCU epic as many times as you want. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel Studios has debuted three new bonus features, including an Endgame blooper reel, the making of the delightfully chubby God of Thunder, and a glimpse at Rober Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man screentest.
Avengers: Endgame arrives on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th, and in addition to the featurettes below, the release also includes six deleted scenes — including one that features Katherine Langford in her cut scene as Tony Stark’s grown-up daughter, a tribute to Stan Lee, and a feature commentary with directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Additionally, digital purchases come with an exclusive feature focused on Cap and Peggy.
Check out the new clips followed by a full breakdown of the digital and Blu-ray bonus features below.
Digital Exclusive:
- Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance– Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Remembering Stan Lee– Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
- Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr.– Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.
- A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America– Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
- Black Widow: Whatever It Takes– Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
- The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame– See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
- The Women of the MCU– MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
- Bro Thor– His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
- Six Deleted Scenes– “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
- Gag Reel– Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.
- Visionary Intro– Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
- Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.