Watch: New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Bonus Features Reveal Bloopers & the Making of Fat Thor

The wait is over! Avengers: Endgame dropped on digital today, which means even if you missed that box office crowning theatrical re-release, you can now watch the MCU epic as many times as you want. To celebrate the occasion, Marvel Studios has debuted three new bonus features, including an Endgame blooper reel, the making of the delightfully chubby God of Thunder, and a glimpse at Rober Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man screentest.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th, and in addition to the featurettes below, the release also includes six deleted scenes — including one that features Katherine Langford in her cut scene as Tony Stark’s grown-up daughter, a tribute to Stan Lee, and a feature commentary with directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Additionally, digital purchases come with an exclusive feature focused on Cap and Peggy.

Check out the new clips followed by a full breakdown of the digital and Blu-ray bonus features below.

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital: