Exclusive ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Bonus Trailer Teases Gag Reel and Deleted Scenes

We at Collider are happy to exclusively bring you the Avengers: Endgame bonus features trailer, which offers a look at the behind-the-scenes content included on the film’s Digital HD and Blu-ray release. The trailer first debuted at the Hall H Comic-Con panel “A Conversation with the Russo Brothers,” hosted by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub.
In the trailer you’ll get to see how the many pieces of the climactic battle sequence were shot, a peek at the gag reel, a look at the deleted scenes, and a tease of the Stan Lee tribute that’s included in the bonus content. No doubt fans of one of the biggest movies of all time are eager to get a taste of what it was like to put the film together, and it appears as though the Endgame bonus content delivers.
Check out the Avengers: Endgame bonus trailer below, followed by a full list of bonus features you’ll find on the home video release. Avengers: Endgame will be released on Digital on July 30th and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th.
Digital Exclusive:
- Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance– Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Remembering Stan Lee– Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
- Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr.– Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.
- A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America– Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
- Black Widow: Whatever It Takes– Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
- The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame– See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
- The Women of the MCU– MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
- Bro Thor– His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
- Six Deleted Scenes– “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
- Gag Reel– Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.
- Visionary Intro– Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
- Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.