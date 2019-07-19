Exclusive ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Bonus Trailer Teases Gag Reel and Deleted Scenes

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively bring you the Avengers: Endgame bonus features trailer, which offers a look at the behind-the-scenes content included on the film’s Digital HD and Blu-ray release. The trailer first debuted at the Hall H Comic-Con panel “A Conversation with the Russo Brothers,” hosted by Collider’s own Steve Weintraub.

In the trailer you’ll get to see how the many pieces of the climactic battle sequence were shot, a peek at the gag reel, a look at the deleted scenes, and a tease of the Stan Lee tribute that’s included in the bonus content. No doubt fans of one of the biggest movies of all time are eager to get a taste of what it was like to put the film together, and it appears as though the Endgame bonus content delivers.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame bonus trailer below, followed by a full list of bonus features you’ll find on the home video release. Avengers: Endgame will be released on Digital on July 30th and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th.

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital: