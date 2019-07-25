12 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moments That Also Happened in the Comics

0

*Spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame. Like, all of it. If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, make like Groot and leave.*

One of the taller tasks that Avengers: Endgame manages to pull off is paying homage to the 22 movies that came before it, from 2008’s Iron Man all the way up to its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. It’s an impressive feat on its own, but I was struck by the way that Endgame also feels like a love letter to the 58 years of Marvel comics that serve as both its foundation and backbone. Them Russo boys sure do seem to love their comics, and it shows in all the Endgame moments, big and small, that are either borrowed from or shout out to some of the most iconic storylines in Marvel’s massive history.

Here, we’ve collected all the major Endgame bits that call-back to moments in the comic book source material.

