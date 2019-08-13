‘Avengers: Endgame’ Blu-ray Review: Add This Movie to Your Collection, Whatever It Takes

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented, 11-year cinematic journey in which the Avengers take one final stand against Thanos, delivered the biggest opening weekend in history and is currently one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Today, Avengers fans around the world can assemble once more for the in-home release of Avengers: Endgame, now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand.
Fans who bring home Avengers: Endgame will enjoy hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the late, great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more. We took a look at all of theme for this review and can confidently say that this home video release is well worth adding to your collection, ASAP. Take a look for yourself below!
BONUS MATERIAL:
Digital Exclusive:
- Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance (6 minutes) – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in Avengers: Endgame. It’s a great chance to look back on the on-again/off-again relationship between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, from the moment they met to the moment they shared their first dance.
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Remembering Stan Lee (~8 minutes) – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. It’s a touching retrospective for the late, great creator of many of Marvel’s most famous faces, and it’s a fun look back at all of his cameos over the years. Plus, you get a lot of behind-the-scenes shots with the cast and crew over the years.
- Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. (5 minutes) – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU. Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, and casting director Sarah Halley Finn. They address the fact that RDJ wasn’t exactly a “family friendly” entity at the time, but in hindsight that was brilliant casting. You get to see the original screen test from Robert Downey Jr. along with commentary from RDJ himself and producer Louis D’Esposito. Gwyneth Paltrow, co-producer Victoria Alonso, and the MCU co-stars weigh in on everything Tony Stark and RDJ, from 2008’s Iron Man that started it all, all the way up through Endgame.
- A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America (12 minutes) – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero. Kevin Feige talks about the importance of Captain America as the backbone of the MCU but also how vital screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were to Cap’s stories. Director Joe Johnston talks about the importance of the audience falling for Steve Rogers while Markus and McFeely comment on the fans never forgetting that “skinny Steve Rogers” exists within Captain America. In a fun addition, fans get to hear from the MCU’s artist Ryan Meinerding who’s responsible for translating the iconic comic book characters and their costumes to the big screen; Cap’s costume evolution is one of the best in the MCU franchise. Meinerding’s concept art, highlighting dynamic moments that became some of our favorite on-screen moments, is also showcased. The creative team, including Evans, also address the actor’s initial reluctance to taking on the role; the cast and crew weigh in on Evans and his take on the character he’s helped to make even more famous. Evans himself closes out this “incredible chapter in [his] life” with his own comments.