‘Avengers: Endgame’ Blu-ray Review: Add This Movie to Your Collection, Whatever It Takes

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented, 11-year cinematic journey in which the Avengers take one final stand against Thanos, delivered the biggest opening weekend in history and is currently one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Today, Avengers fans around the world can assemble once more for the in-home release of Avengers: Endgame, now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand.

Fans who bring home Avengers: Endgame will enjoy hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the late, great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more. We took a look at all of theme for this review and can confidently say that this home video release is well worth adding to your collection, ASAP. Take a look for yourself below!

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance (6 minutes) – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in Avengers: Endgame. It’s a great chance to look back on the on-again/off-again relationship between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, from the moment they met to the moment they shared their first dance.

Remembering Stan Lee (~8 minutes) – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos. It’s a touching retrospective for the late, great creator of many of Marvel’s most famous faces, and it’s a fun look back at all of his cameos over the years. Plus, you get a lot of behind-the-scenes shots with the cast and crew over the years.