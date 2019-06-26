‘Avengers: Endgame’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details, and Trailer Revealed

0

Avengers: Endgame may be headed back to theaters this weekend with an unfinished deleted scene, but you’ll be able to own the biggest movie of 2019 within a month. Disney announced today that Avengers: Endgame will be released on Digital on July 30th and on Blu-ray on August 13th, making that a fairly short wait between the film’s late April theatrical release and mid-summer home video release.

As is always the case, the digital and Blu-ray releases are stacked with bonus features. With the digital release you’ll get an exclusive bonus feature called “Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance,” which takes a look at the Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter relationship across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both releases include six deleted scenes, but based on their titles it doesn’t appear as though they’ll be releasing that deleted scene featuring Katherine Langford as Tony Stark’s grown-up daughter. That scene was shot and was meant to take Tony to the metaphysical plane after he snaps his fingers, where he runs across his daughter just as Thanos ran across young Gamora, but test audiences were confused by the new actress playing Tony’s daughter so it was cut from the film.

There’s no single, epic, feature-length “making of” documentary on here (though that’s hopefully coming at some point—heck, I’d watch three feature-length documentaries on how this epic movie was made), but there are seven individual featurettes and an audio commentary by directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.

Check out the full Avengers: Endgame digital and Blu-ray bonus features below the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray trailer. The physical copies will release on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.