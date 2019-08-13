Facebook Messenger

Watch: A Restaurant in Mexico Made the Best Use of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Avengers: Endgame is available today on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD (be sure to check out Dave Trumbore’s review), and when you become the highest-grossing movie of all-time, that means any part of your film is up for grabs, including the ending, for any purpose. So I applaud  TakesaBroso, a restrauant in Veracruz, Mexico for taking the climax of Endgame, where Thanos says, “I am…inevitable,” and responding with, “Yo soy…TakesaBroso,” and summoning delicious Mexican cuisine.

This is one of the most delightful commercials you’ll see all year, not just because of how they use the Endgame climax, but then weaving in a dancing Thanos. It’s a reminder that up until Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Thanos was a pretty lame character that no one cared about, and he’s still kind of a lame dummy, but the memes using him have been outstanding. Honestly, all other restaurants in the world now need to up their game and somehow incorporate Thanos. TakesaBroso has thrown down the (Infinity) gauntlet.

Check out the video below.

