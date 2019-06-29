Here’s Exactly What You’ll Get in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rerelease

0

In a bid to top Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame is headed back into theaters—technically it never left, but marketing gonna’ market—with six minutes of new and deleted footage. So what does that mean, exactly? The answer, apparently, is not a whole lot, but I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether this is enough to get you back into a theater for another go-around with the Russo Brothers’ massive Marvel time romp.

First up is a tribute to the late, great Stan Lee, the co-mastermind of most of the MCU who died last November. The footage, which starts up when the credits roll, consists of behind-the-scenes looks at Lee filming his cameos over the years.

“Not only did I not think I would be doing a cameo in such a big movie, I hadn’t dreamt there’d be such a big movie,” Lee says in a voiceover, according to CNBC. “In those days, I was writing those books, I was hoping they’d sell so I wouldn’t lose my job and that I could keep paying the rent.”

Next up is the only bit of actual deleted footage in the rerelease, an unfinished deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo‘s Hulk. The scene features Professor Hulk saving people from a building fire before taking a phone call. “Steve who?” he says into the phone, which presumably would’ve led into the scene in a diner between Hulk and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

“Thanks for sticking around,” Anthony Russo says in an intro to the deleted scene. “As you may have noticed we packed a lot into this movie. There are a lot of characters, a lot of action, a lot of emotion, and I think a lot of fun. But believe it or not we shot some scenes that we needed to cut out; I know, the movie could have been even longer.”

Finally, a clip from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last film in the MCU’s Phase 3. In the footage, newly un-dusted S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) survey a destruction site in Mexico when a monstrous Earthy figure, one of Marvel’s villainous Elementals, emerges from the dirt. Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, fish bowl and all, swoops in from the sky. “You don’t want any part of this,” he tells Hill and Fury, before blasting the Elemental with some green laser beams. I’ve seen Far From Home—which is an absolute blast—and can tell you that this is the very first few minutes of the film.

So what do you think? Enough to get you back into the theater, or was Endgame good enough in the first place to do that anyway?