Win Thor’s Hammer & a Trip to the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere with Mark Ruffalo

0

How would you like to go to the Avengers: Endgame premiere? How about going with MCU star Mark Ruffalo? And what if I told you you’d walk away from the experience not just with memories and memorabilia, but also a signed replica of Thor’s hammer? Yes, all of these descriptions can apply to you, and all you have to do is donate to charity through the latest Omaze campaign for a chance to win. Check out their campaign page here for more info.

You, if you’re the lucky winner, and one (also lucky) friend will:

Assemble (and snap a selfie) with Mark Ruffalo on the red carpet at the exclusive premiere of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

See the highly anticipated movie before the rest of the world and have a smashing good time at the private after-party

Take home a replica of Thor’s hammer, signed by the Avengers cast

Be flown out to a top-secret location and put up in a 4-star hotel

Watch Ruffalo’s Omaze message below, and catch him while you can:

About Omaze:

Founded by Matt Pohlson and Ryan Cummins, Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of incredible causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and they’ve raised funds and awareness for more than 200 charities with donations from over 175 countries. For more information, check out omaze.com.

