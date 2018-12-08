Facebook Messenger

Did The Russo Brothers Reveal the ‘Avengers 4′ Title Months Ago?

avengers-endgame-mark-ruffalo-sliceThe saga of the Avengers 4 trailer and title was filled with more twists, deception, and heartbreak than your average James Bond film, so you’d think the sweet, sweet release of finally seeing some Avengers: Endgame footage on Friday would have ended the hooplah. Folks, the hooplah has just begun. Back in September, the Russo Brothers tweeted a photo of an empty set captioned with the words “Look hard.” Fans, of course, pored over the image like a modern-day Zapruder film trying to see if there was any Captain Marvel concept art on the grassy knoll. But in hindsight, was the title Avengers: Endgame in front of us, right there in the photo, the whole time?

According to some eagle-eyed Marvel diehards, the answer is yes. If you do, in fact, look really hard, and suspend your disbelief just enough, and have a pretty wacky concept about what the alphabet looks like, yes, the random junk in that photo does spell the phrase “Endgame.”

It’s but one bump in a very long road to learning the title of the film, a journey that also saw the directors kind of, sort of just straight up lying to protect that information. Speaking to Uproxx in May, the Russos said the Avengers 4 title was not spoken out loud in Infinity War, a movie that 100% featured Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) saying “we’re in the endgame now.”

Is the title of the fourth Avengers ever spoken in Infinity War?

-

Joe Russo: No.

-

Okay, because people have been looking for clues in the dialogue.

-

Anthony Russo: It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded…

Of course, Strange didn’t say “we’re in the Avengers: Endgame” now, because that makes no sense, so okay, not technically a lie. But still, be vigilant out there, friends. Be back here next week, when the Russo Brothers accidentally send out a butt tweet that somehow confirms Captain America’s death.

