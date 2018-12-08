Did The Russo Brothers Reveal the ‘Avengers 4′ Title Months Ago?

0

The saga of the Avengers 4 trailer and title was filled with more twists, deception, and heartbreak than your average James Bond film, so you’d think the sweet, sweet release of finally seeing some Avengers: Endgame footage on Friday would have ended the hooplah. Folks, the hooplah has just begun. Back in September, the Russo Brothers tweeted a photo of an empty set captioned with the words “Look hard.” Fans, of course, pored over the image like a modern-day Zapruder film trying to see if there was any Captain Marvel concept art on the grassy knoll. But in hindsight, was the title Avengers: Endgame in front of us, right there in the photo, the whole time?

According to some eagle-eyed Marvel diehards, the answer is yes. If you do, in fact, look really hard, and suspend your disbelief just enough, and have a pretty wacky concept about what the alphabet looks like, yes, the random junk in that photo does spell the phrase “Endgame.”

The Russo Brothers told us to “look hard” at this behind the scenes shot of Avengers…….ENDGAME? pic.twitter.com/Fo2uchnqiW — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) September 20, 2018

It’s but one bump in a very long road to learning the title of the film, a journey that also saw the directors kind of, sort of just straight up lying to protect that information. Speaking to Uproxx in May, the Russos said the Avengers 4 title was not spoken out loud in Infinity War, a movie that 100% featured Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) saying “we’re in the endgame now.”

Is the title of the fourth Avengers ever spoken in Infinity War? - Joe Russo: No. - Okay, because people have been looking for clues in the dialogue. - Anthony Russo: It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded…

Of course, Strange didn’t say “we’re in the Avengers: Endgame” now, because that makes no sense, so okay, not technically a lie. But still, be vigilant out there, friends. Be back here next week, when the Russo Brothers accidentally send out a butt tweet that somehow confirms Captain America’s death.

