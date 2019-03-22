Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Manipulation: OK or Not OK?

by      March 21, 2019

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Grae Drake and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Lionsgate released a new John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum trailer that focuses on Halle Berry‘s role in the film…and those attack dogs.
  • Marvel and Joe Russo and Anthony Russo released nother Avengers: Endgame TV spot, but are they manipulating the fans too much?
  • Slash Film reports that MoviePass Founder is launching an app called PreShow which will allow you to see a movie for free if you can sit thru 20 minutes of ads.
  • In an interview with Collider, Godzilla: King of the Monsters producer Michael Dougherty stated that his movie is to Godzilla as Aliens is to Alien.
godzilla-2-image-20

Image via Warner Bros.

