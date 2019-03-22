Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Manipulation: OK or Not OK?

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Grae Drake and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Lionsgate released a new John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum trailer that focuses on Halle Berry‘s role in the film…and those attack dogs.
- Marvel and Joe Russo and Anthony Russo released nother Avengers: Endgame TV spot, but are they manipulating the fans too much?
- Slash Film reports that MoviePass Founder is launching an app called PreShow which will allow you to see a movie for free if you can sit thru 20 minutes of ads.
- In an interview with Collider, Godzilla: King of the Monsters producer Michael Dougherty stated that his movie is to Godzilla as Aliens is to Alien.