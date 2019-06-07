‘Avengers: Endgame’ Co-Writer Explains Why Ant-Man Would Have Died in Thanos’ Butt

0

By now, almost everyone in the world has seen Avengers: Endgame, which means we’re all aware that Ant-Man does not crawl into Thanos’ butt and expand, thus killing the Mad Titan from the inside out. This was a popular theory on the interwebs as to how the Avengers could kill Thanos in the Infinity War sequel, but as it turns out the correct answer to “how can the Avengers kill Thanos?” is chop his head off and snap him out of existence.

But the Ant-Man Thanos Butt Theory, as it is affectionately called (by me), still demands to be answered, and luckily Empire Podcast host Chris Hewitt was asking the important questions when he sat down with Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for a spoiler-filled chat about the movie.

When asked about the Ant-Man Thanos Butt Theory, Markus explained that Paul Rudd’s lovable thief would have been crushed by Thanos’… well, you’ll see:

“Thanos could take a punch from the Hulk, we’ve seen that. And it stands to reason his whole body is at least as strong as that,” Markus explains. “If Ant-Man expanded, he would be simply crushed against the immovable walls of Thanos’ mighty rectum.”

You know what? That checks out. We saw the Avengers do their worst to Thanos and he barely bled, so it stands to reason his skin is incredibly tough. Rectal walls of steel, baby.

So there you have it. No, Ant-Man could not have just crawled up Thanos’ butt and expanded. I mean, he could have, but then we’d have the most graphic and disturbing death in Marvel Cinematic Universe history on screen. Nobody needs that.

