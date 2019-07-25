‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely on the Comics that Inspired Them

0

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are so prolific together they’ve become synonymous with one another. They’ve collaborated on each and every professional credit save for one; an acting gig. They both appear side by side as SHIELD Interrogators #’s 1 & 2 in Captain America: Winter Soldier, but only McFeely is credited as Secretary Ross’ Aide in Infinity War. (For shame! But they wrote the film together so I guess we’ll let this one pass). Hell, their Wikipedia page is even a double bill: ‘Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely”.

Markus and McFeely have not stopped or even slowed since kicking off the Chronicles of Narnia trilogy in 2005. They then took to Marvel, writing much of the MCU’s greatest hits including the Captain America Trilogy (First Avenger, Winter Soldier, and Civil War), Thor: The Dark World, and of course Avengers: Infinity War, followed closely by Avengers: Endgame. They also created ABC’s Agent Carter series together (and wrote the often unfairly maligned Pain and Gain).

Year after year, this duo writes some of the biggest tentpole movies with more depth and attention to detail than most blockbusters are ever given, not to mention the world-building and seed-planting for future franchise growth that is unrivaled in cinema. Endgame was a downright victory lap of 3 Phases worth of Marvel Studios films, culminating in a tour-de-force retrospective of their work! With each new project, they manage to appease most comic fans, while modifying classic comic storylines to suit modern cinema time and time again. But how?

I sat down with Markus and McFeely at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss their process of adapting from comic to screen, how we’ve evolved past the age of the deep-cut, and which Marvel universes and characters they’d love to write.

Markus and McFeely: