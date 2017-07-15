‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ Black Order and Infinity Gauntlet Revealed

0

Today at D23, Marvel showed off the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War and drove the crowd wild. But that’s not all they had to show off. On the convention floor, they revealed statues of Thanos’ Black Order. We’ve known for a little while from set photos and other leaks that the Black Order would be making an appearance and helping Thanos to recover the Infinity Stones.

Judging by the photo, the members of the Black Order are (from left to right) Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf. Here’s a brief rundown on each via Wikipedia:

Corvus Glaive – Thanos’ most favored general who has enhanced strength, speed, durability, and endurance and uses a bladed pike which can cut through anything. When Corvus Glaive has the bladed pike in his hand, it makes him immortal.

Proxima Midnight – A member of the Black Order and the wife of Corvus Glaive who is a master hand-to-hand combatant, has super-strength and is nigh impervious. Her lance transforms into unavoidable toxic light beams.

Ebony Maw – A member of the Black Order who has genius-level intellect, specializes in persuasion. Utilizes a teleportation device and force field generator.

Black Dwarf - A member of the Black Order who has super-strength, enhanced density, and impenetrable skin. He is the brother of Corvus Glaive.

Producer Louis D’Esposito noted in his tweet that these are “Children of Thanos”, so presumably these characters are similar to Gamora and Nebula—young aliens kidnapped and raised to be warriors in service of Thanos. D’Esposito also tweeted out a picture of the Infinity Gauntlet filled with Infinity Stones. It’s a different design from what we’ve seen before, far more detailed and with the Stones having a rough look rather than the polished “gems” we’ve seen in previous iterations.

Thanos brought his infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/2to9D97KGR — Louis D’Esposito (@louisde2) July 15, 2017

What do you think of the Black Order appearing in the film? Do you think they help make Thanos a more threatening villain? What do you think of the finalized Infinity Gauntlet? Sound off in the comment section.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.