‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-ray Trailer Announces Release Date and Features

Marvel has released an Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray trailer, which includes plenty of footage that’s never been in any of the ads before. It includes some of the better jokes (“I am Steve Rogers.”) as well as the big spoilery moments that aren’t really spoilery anymore because if you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve already seen the movie.

I’m curious to see if there will be a double-dip on this release since Infinity War is really only half a movie, and you could probably sell a lot of copies by selling it bundled with Avengers 4. That’s not to mention the inevitable Phase 3 box set that’s probably coming down the pipeline packaged in an Infinity Gauntlet or something. There will also probably be special features unique to that set.

But if you can’t wait to get your hands on Infinity War (and I’ll admit this trailer makes me want to go back and watch it), here are the special features that will be included via CS (may vary by retailer):

– Strange Alchemy (5:08)– Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time—and discover why some were teamed up together.

– The Mad Titan (6:34) – Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

– Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36) – Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

– Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58) – Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

– Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07)

Happy Knows Best (1:23) – Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding—until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request.

Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24) – On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies.

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20) – As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news.

A Father’s Choice (4:00) – Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.

– Gag Reel (2:05)– Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.

– Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Avengers: Infinity War hits Digital HD on July 31st and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 14th.