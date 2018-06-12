‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Officially Passes $2 Billion at the Box Office

0

Avengers: Infinity War is one step closer to making infinity dollars. The Marvel Studios sequel officially crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office today, marking a genuinely rare achievement. It’s only the fourth film in history to break that barrier, and the third to do so in its initial run (Titanic hit $2 billion on re-release). It’s also, it should be said, Disney’s second film to crack $2 billion after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which completed its run with $2,068,223,624 worldwide.

The Top 5 all-time worldwide box office is now as follows:

1. Avatar – $2,787,965,087

2. Titanic – $2,187,463,944

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2,068,223,624

4. Avengers: Infinity War – $2,001,136,398

5. Jurassic World – $1,671,713,208

So can Infinity War catch Force Awakens? It has about $67 million to go, which could maybe be possible, or maybe not. Domestically the film notched $6.8 million this last weekend, and internationally the film pulled in another $10.9 million. That means it’s unlikely that Infinity War will catch up to Titanic, and Avatar remains untouchable. James Cameron is still, after all these years, king of the world.

And yet, while Infinity War is a massive success story, domestically it’s still going to be outgrossed by February’s Black Panther. That Marvel Studios standalone has amassed an astounding $699.3 million domestic, while Infinity War’s domestic total currently sits at $656.1 million. It’s enough for Infinity War to hold the #5 slot on the all-time domestic list, but Black Panther sits pretty at #3, behind only Avatar and The Force Awakens.

So basically Marvel Studios has had an incredible 2018, and Disney is most certainly happy with how things have shaken out. It’ll be interesting to see how high Avengers 4 soars, and if it can beat the opening weekend record that Infinity War set with $257.7 million domestic. Traditionally sequels don’t do quite as well as their predecessors, but that Infinity War cliffhanger would appear to ensure that the retention rate next May will be far higher than normal.