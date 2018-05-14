Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Now the 5th Highest Grossing Film Ever

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Reilly, Joelle Monique, and Jay Washington discuss the following:
- Avengers: Infinity War became the 5 highest grossing film after pulling in an estimated $61.8 million and hit $547.8 million. It opened with $200 million in China.
- Variety is reporting that Paramount Pictures has started development on a Snake Eyes movie as a G.I. Joe spinoff. Evan Spiliotopoulos is in negotiations to write the script.
- EW is reporting that Chris Evans has signed on to star in Neill Blomkamp‘s disaster thriller Greenland.
- Disney and Pixar released a new Incredibles 2 trailer with Jack-Jack stealing the show.
- Live Twitter Questions