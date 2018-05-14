Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Now the 5th Highest Grossing Film Ever

by      May 14, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Reilly, Joelle Monique, and Jay Washington discuss the following:

  • Avengers: Infinity War became the 5 highest grossing film after pulling in an estimated $61.8 million and hit $547.8 million. It opened with $200 million in China.
  • Variety is reporting that Paramount Pictures has started development on a Snake Eyes movie as a G.I. Joe spinoff. Evan Spiliotopoulos is in negotiations to write the script.
  • EW is reporting that Chris Evans has signed on to star in Neill Blomkamp‘s disaster thriller Greenland.
  • Disney and Pixar released a new Incredibles 2 trailer with Jack-Jack stealing the show.
  • Live Twitter Questions
incredibles-2-family-image

Image via Disney-Pixar

