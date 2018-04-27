‘Infinity War’ Scores $39 Million on Thursday for Biggest Preview Ever for a Marvel Movie

0

The Avengers: Infinity War box office is off and running. We knew this movie was going to be huge, so now it’s just a question of exactly how massive the opening weekend box office for Infinity War will be. The Marvel Studios sequel is off to a robust start with $39 million from Thursday night previews, marking the biggest Thursday preview box office ever for a Marvel movie, ahead of Age of Ultron ($27.6 million), Black Panther ($25.2 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($25 million). That’s also big enough to claim the title of biggest Thursday gross for any superhero movie ever, ahead of previous champion The Dark Knight which scored $30.6 million during Thursday previews.

But while that $39 million is massive, it’s not a record overall. Infinity War sits at #4 on that all-time Thursday preview chart behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45 million), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ($43 million).

It’s hard to read too much into these Thursday numbers other than the fact that yes, Infinity War is going to be big. It’s pretty much guaranteed to have the biggest opening for a Marvel movie ever, eclipsing Marvel’s The Avengers at $207 million, but can it beat The Force Awakens’ insane $247.9 million? It’s certainly possible.

The other question is will Infinity War have legs? It’s a really, really long movie, and you feel it, and many have called it an exhausting experience. There are no doubt plenty of folks who will be seeing this thing more than once, but will it have the kind of legs that rocketed Black Panther to the #3 domestic gross of all time?

There’s a lot up in the air at the moment, but Infinity War is certainly off to a gargantuan start—including $95 million internationally in its first two days in release. Stay tuned this weekend as more box office estimates flood in, and for a refresher of how past Marvel Studios movies fared at the box office, click here.