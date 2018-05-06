Weekend Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sets New Record in the Race to $1 Billion

0

In no surprise, Avengers: Infinity War climbed past $450 million domestically this weekend and reached (well over) $1 billion worldwide in a record-setting 11 days. A good chunk of the Marvel movie’s opening weekend audience opted not to follow up for a second viewing this weekend since the movie suffered a 56.4% drop in ticket sales from its first frame, but the massive turnout was still enough for Avengers: Infinity War to top its nearest competitor by almost $100 million. It also delivered the second-largest second weekend domestic box office ever, just ahead of Black Panther (which is still in theaters and placing in the Top 10, BTW) and well behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Avengers: Infinity War has yet to open in China and will do so next week, so you can expect a significant bump for the film’s international and global totals, the latter of which already exceeds $1.16 billion. By way of comparisons, the last few Marvel films to open in China were Black Panther with $66 million, Captain America: Civil War with $98 million, and Avengers: Age of Ultron with $84 million (at current exchange rates). Could Avengers: Infinity War top these films with a $100+ million debut? I wouldn’t be surprised.

You may be surprised to learn that other films besides the first part of Anthony and Joe Russo‘s epic event film do exist, though none of the newcomers made much of an impact this weekend. MGM/Lionsgate’s release of Pantelion Fims’ Overboard remake exceeded weekend estimates for second place and earned a record-setting total for Pantelion as the highest-grossing opening in their eight-year history on the strength of the film’s A- CinemaScore and strong word of mouth. Other newcomers Focus Features’ Tully and Electric Entertainment’s Bad Samaritan struggled to find purchase but managed a Top 10 placement.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 films at the box office this weekend (via Box Office Mojo):