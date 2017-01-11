‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Eyeing Peter Dinklage for Key Role

0

If there’s one thing we know for sure about Avengers: Infinity War, it’s that you can expect just about every damn Avenger and/or Guardian under the sun to pop up in it. But the new characters that might pop up are a total mystery. While we may not know who to expect, we’ve got an idea who might play one of the newest MCU additions – Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

Per Variety, Dinklage is in early talks for a mystery “key role” in the upcoming Marvel epic, which will find the MCU heroes united in the long-seeded war with Josh Brolin’s big bad, Thanos. Details on the script are naturally being kept tightly under wraps at this point, but it’s hard to imagine that a culminate film that is so inherently packed with characters will have too many new major cast additions.

So far, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed to appear in Infinity War, which is being scripted and directed by The Winter Soldier and Civil War team, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and director Joe and Anthony Russo. While Infinity War was originally billed as a two-parter, Marvel has since clarified that Avengers 4 won’t be the second chapter of a single story, but it’s own film entirely (as much as that applies within the serialized nature of the MCU).

Dinklage is a series standout on Game of Thrones, earning a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards (and six Emmy nominations in total) for his unwaveringly excellent work in the series, but had a tougher time finding roles to show off his skill in the film world, his most recent live-action pictures being The Boss and Pixels. Hopefully, his “key role” will find a worthwhile use of his talents. Dinklage would also become one of the proud few to cross superhero studio lines (alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds), having previously appeared as the villainous Bolivar Trask in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.