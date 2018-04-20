We Sorted the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Characters into Hogwarts Houses

0

Avengers: Infinity War is clearly the biggest movie Marvel Studios has ever made. The “culmination event” brings together nearly every character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one movie, as they face their biggest threat: Thanos. The sheer amount of actors in this film is staggering, but one of the most exciting aspects for fans is seeing these characters interact with one another. They all have their own personalities and quirks, and some will no doubt get along better than others.

So given that we here at Collider are big fans of the Marvel Studios universe and all things Harry Potter related, we figured we should sort the film’s main superheroes into their respective Hogwarts houses. You know, as one does. We did this for Captain America: Civil War once before, but now the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Black Panther characters, and Thor and Hulk are joining the ensemble, so even more sorting must be done.

The Hogwarts houses of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe signify the diverse personalities of those that land in either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, and to be honest the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse fit into their respective houses quite well.

So, without further ado, we offer the complete and official Hogwarts sortings for every major character in Avengers: Infinity War.