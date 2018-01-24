Heroes: The Countdown to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Begins

On this epsidoe of Heroes, Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Jay Washington to discuss the following:
- Avengers: Infinity War is only 100 days away. What will happen to the heroes in this installment?
- Black Lightning‘s first two episodes have dropped. The panel gives their thoughts.
- Comics Pull List: The crew counts down the five hottest new comics of the week.
- In an interview with Screen Rant, Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence says his film is “very very different” than the Black Widow movie.
- In an interview with People Magazine at the SAG Awards, Gary Oldman was asked if he’d like to be in a Marvel movie and replied, “Marvel hasn’t called me. But now that you mentioned it, if they’re tuning in, my son wants me to!”
- In an interview with Variety, Forest Whitaker said Black Panther will “take us into outer space.”
- In next week’s episode of Supergirl, Lena Luthor will battle Morgan Edge.
- Brie Larson shared an image of herself training at Nellis Air Force Base, suggesting she might be prepping to shoot Captain Marvel.
In an interview with Empire, The New Mutants director Josh Boone said the film will be “the hardest PG-13 ever made.”
- Deadline reports that Shazam has cast Marta Milans to play Billy Batson’s foster mom.
- According to a report from Screen Rant, a Justice League FX reel has leaked and it shows an early, very different Steppenwolf design.
- In his appearance on the “Maltin on Movies” podcast, Kevin Feige says he wants to show Magneto take a gun apart with his power.
- Empire has released a new picture from Jessica Jones Season 2 which shows Jessica putting her super strength to good use.
- According to Entertainment Weekly, Superman will get his red trunks back for Action Comics #1000.
- Logan gets an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
- Twitter Questions