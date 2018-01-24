Facebook Messenger

Heroes: The Countdown to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Begins

January 24, 2018

0

On this epsidoe of Heroes, Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Jay Washington to discuss the following:

  • Avengers: Infinity War is only 100 days away. What will happen to the heroes in this installment?
  • Black Lightning‘s first two episodes have dropped. The panel gives their thoughts.
  • Comics Pull List: The crew counts down the five hottest new comics of the week.
  • In an interview with Screen Rant, Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence says his film is “very very different” than the Black Widow movie.
  • In an interview with People Magazine at the SAG Awards, Gary Oldman was asked if he’d like to be in a Marvel movie and replied, “Marvel hasn’t called me. But now that you mentioned it, if they’re tuning in, my son wants me to!”
  • In an interview with Variety, Forest Whitaker said Black Panther will “take us into outer space.”
  • In next week’s episode of Supergirl, Lena Luthor will battle Morgan Edge.
  • Brie Larson shared an image of herself training at Nellis Air Force Base, suggesting she might be prepping to shoot Captain Marvel.
  • new-mutants-rating

    Image via 20th Century Fox

    In an interview with Empire, The New Mutants director Josh Boone said the film will be “the hardest PG-13 ever made.”

  • Deadline reports that Shazam has cast Marta Milans to play Billy Batson’s foster mom.
  • According to a report from Screen Rant, a Justice League FX reel has leaked and it shows an early, very different Steppenwolf design.
  • In his appearance on the “Maltin on Movies” podcast, Kevin Feige says he wants to show Magneto take a gun apart with his power.
  • Empire has released a new picture from Jessica Jones Season 2 which shows Jessica putting her super strength to good use.
  • According to Entertainment Weekly, Superman will get his red trunks back for Action Comics #1000.
  • Logan gets an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
  • Twitter Questions
black-lightning-lawanda-the-book-of-hope-image-5

Image via The CW

