Watch: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Sees Thanos and Gamora Go Down Memory Lane

Not that Avengers: Infinity War ever needed to be longer, but Marvel has been releasing the deleted scenes that will appear on the comic book character-a-palooza’s home video release. The latest sees Zoe Saldana‘s Gamora confronting her adopted father Thanos (James Brolin) about the whole kidnapping and slaughtering her entire homeworld thing. In turn, the Mad Titan calls out his daughter for lying about the Soul Stone, the orange MacGuffin for which he’ll later toss her off a cliff to possess. (Spoilers, I suppose, for this movie that came out three months ago.)

At four minutes long, the scene would’ve added very little to the story other than a bit of bloat, especially because everything said is said better and more concisely elsewhere. But it does establish that 1) Marvel should have given Zoe Saldana much more weighty material to work with before they booted her off a mountain, 2) Josh Brolin’s performance lends Thanos an authority even when unfinished CGI makes the character look like an NFL linebacker wearing one of the masks from Eyes Wide Shut, and 3) Unfinished Thanos looks exactly like completely finished Steppenwolf, which really just makes you wonder.

Check out the full scene below [via USA Today], which is one of four total deleted scenes that will appear on the Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray.

Talk about family issues: Thanos has a heart-to-heart with Gamora (@zoesaldana) in this EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from ‘@Avengers: #InfinityWar.’ https://t.co/c2rtJEq66V pic.twitter.com/WrsRtjaHDZ — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 30, 2018

Here’s the full list of bonus features for the home video release of Avengers: Infinity War: