Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: First Footage for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Presented at Disney D23

by      July 17, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, July 17th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • RIP George A. Romero, Martin Landau
  • Box Office Report
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
avengers-infinity-war-logo

Image via Marvel

Related Content
Previous Article
New 'Wind River' Trailer Teases a Chilling Thriller from 'Sicario' Screenwriter Taylor…
Next Article
'Adventure Time' Season 7 Raises the Stakes for Marceline and Princess Bubblegum
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News