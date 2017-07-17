Movie Talk: First Footage for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Presented at Disney D23

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday, July 17th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- RIP George A. Romero, Martin Landau
- Avengers: Infinity War footage shown at D23
- New behind the scenes sizzle reel + character posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Box Office Report
- Disney D23 presentation confirms Aladdin cast, Dumbo, Mary Poppins Returns and The Lion King
- A Wrinkle in Time first teaser released
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions