Friday Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Pass $1 Billion Worldwide This Weekend

0

The superlatives for Avengers: Infinity War continue in its second week of release. Poised to pass the $1 billion mark with ease at the worldwide box office this weekend, the Marvel Studios’ epic event amassed an additional $31.4 million on Friday alone toward a $120+ million weekend, domestically. That will push the 10-day domestic tally to over $450 million. An additional $38.1 million bump from international territories–including a record-setting debut in Russia on its May 3rd opening–takes the worldwide total to $974.5 million as of today. By tonight, Avengers: Infinity War should have crossed $1 billion, in just 11 days … and it hasn’t even opened in China yet. Pretty impressive.

Elsewhere on the Top 5 for Friday is the newcomers like Overboard, a remake of the 1987 comedy, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez; the Pantelion Films’ comedy is on pace for a little over $14 million this weekend. John Krasinski‘s crowd-pleasing horror film A Quiet Place took third while another comedy, I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer, landed in fourth. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s starring role opposite George the Giant Albino Gorilla in Rampage rounded things out.

Other new releases include Focus Feature’s Tully, Jason Reitman‘s dramedy written by Diablo Cody starring Charlize Theron. The Young Adult team’s new film brought in an estimate $1.16 million for a $3.7 million debut. Electric Entertainment’s Bad Samaritan, starring David Tennant in a villainous role, tallied $645,000 on Friday for $1.8 million estimated for the weekend. We’ll have the full breakdown for the weekend tomorrow morning.

Here’s a look at how the Top 5 for Friday’s box office shake out (via Box Office Mojo):

Title Friday Total 1 Avengers: Infinity War $31.4 $369,760,540 2 Overboard $4.8 $4,815,000 3 A Quiet Place $2.3 $154,634,386 4 I Feel Pretty $1.6 $34,518,283 5 Rampage $1.2 $81,343,100

For more box office reports from around the cinematic world, take a look at some of these relevant write-ups: