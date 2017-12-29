New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Image Shows the Guardians Tending to Thor

0

Surely one of the most anticipated movies of 2018 is Avengers: Infinity War, and given that it’s been described as “the beginning of the end,” with “the end” being the untitled Avengers 4 that was shot back to back with Infinity War, we can safely assume some of our favorite MCU characters aren’t making it out alive. Thor: Ragnarok offered the biggest connective tissue yet to Infinity War, and now a new image from the superhero team-up teases what comes next after Thor’s confrontation with Thanos’ ship.

Indeed, at the end of Thor: Ragnarok we saw Thor, Loki, and a crapton of Asgardians headed for Earth, only to come across Thanos’ ship. Given that the Infinity War trailer shows Loki sheepishly handing over the Tesseract to some offscreen presence, most are expecting Tom Hiddleston’s frenemy to bite the bullet at the hands of Josh Brolin’s Thanos in the opening minutes of Infinity War. There’s plenty of evidence to back this up, including a befuddled (and bloodied) Thor showing up at the end of the Infinity War trailer in front of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

And now this new image shows Pom Klementieff’s Mantis tending to Thor, who maybe puts up a big fight against Thanos to save his people and is left stranded and alone, where he’s saved by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and of course Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Teen Groot (Vin Diesel).

It’ll be interesting to see where things go and how directors Joe and Anthony Russo pick up the baton from Joss Whedon and put their own spin on two new Avengers movies. For now take a look at the single new image below, via USA Today. Avengers; Infinity War stars everyone and opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.