15 New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Images Tease New Combos, Grave Stakes, and Teen Groot

Marvel Studios and Disney offered a brand new look at the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War during the Super Bowl, showcasing the star-studded sequel, and we’ve pulled some images of note from the new footage. The film hails from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who shot Infinity War back to back with the untitled Avengers 4 as one massive saga that concludes the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that preceded it.

The story finds the Big Bad Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally coming to Earth to wage his war against the Marvel superheroes with the help of his Black Order, necessitating every single Marvel superhero to work together to prevent Thanos from collecting Infinity Stones (which will grant him infinite power) and laying waste to humanity as we know it.

This new spot mainly showcased some unique team ups that we haven’t seen before. There’s Tom Holland’s Peter Parker joining forces with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), there’s Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hanging with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and there’s Captain America (Chris Evans) lookin’ fierce with Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Vision (Paul Bettany), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). This movie’s gonna be fun.

Check out the new Avengers: Infinity War images below. Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War), the film opens May 4th, and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.