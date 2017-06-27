‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photos Show off Iron Man’s New Armor

0

Back in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe started to assemble the Avengers with Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. in the role of billionaire Tony Stark and the invincible title hero. That film also started the tech-savvy genius’ increasingly powerful and dramatic line of power armors, beginning with the clunky, scrapped-together Mark I that lasted just long enough to save Stark’s life. Over the last decade, a fraction of Stark’s billions of dollars have gone into making nearly 50 suits of armor. Next year, on the 10th anniversary of the launch of the MCU, Marvel is poised to bring the Avengers together for a third time, and it looks like Tony’s about to get another shiny new suit for Avengers: Infinity War.

Before that happens, however, we’ll see Iron Man fly alongside a web-slinging Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he’ll have yet another new suit for that movie as well. If the Mark XLVI was the armor that appeared in Captain America: Civil War, and if the new Hot Toys figure showing off the Sony movie’s Mark XLVII armor is legit (and it should be since it’s officially licensed), then the new Iron Man armor that shows up in these recent Avengers: Infinity War set photos should be the Mark XLVIII at the very least.

In addition to Downey Jr., the photos also happen to show off Benedict Cumberbatch decked out as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong along for the ride as Wong, and Mark Ruffalo looking very human as Bruce Banner. You can catch them all in Avengers: Infinity War when it opens May 4, 2018.

Check out the Avengers in action thanks to the following set photos:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo y Benedict Wong en una nueva imagen del set de ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ pic.twitter.com/nX608KEWaw — Gabriel Peragallo (@DonXikiricosas) June 27, 2017