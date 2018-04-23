Heroes: After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, What’s Next for the MCU?

On this episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Jason Inman discuss the following:
- Avengers: Infinity War week is here and the panel speculates what they want to see and speculate what they think will happen in the movie.
- Fox released a final trailer for Deadpool 2 and the panel gives their reactions to it.
- A report from Comic Genre indicates that Fox is looking at X-Men: Dark Phoenix as their last X-Men movie until Marvel takes over.
- The preview for next week’s Gotham looks like it is introducing a prototype Harley Quinn.
- In an interview with Fandango, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch was asked how Deadpool would fit into the MCU, he responded with “I think you could just throw a dart at a board and put Deadpool next to them, and it would be funny.”
- Matt Reeves revealed his favorite Batman comic book stories on Twitter.
- The panel explores if there have been too many Avengers: Infinity War TV spots.
- Ryan Reynolds and the Teen Titans Go Movie social media accounts traded quips after Reynolds’ joke at DC’s expense in his new Deadpool 2 trailer.
- THR reports that Sony Pictures and Mattel have tapped Aaron Nee and Adam Nee to direct the He-Man movie Masters of the Universe.
- Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice storyboard artist Jay Oliva revealed on Twitter that Zack Snyder intended to tell his Superman story over 5 movies.
- In an interview with Indiewire, James Cameron said he was hoping for “Avenger fatigue” because there are “other stories to tell.”
- Twitter Questions