Movie Talk: Will 'Avengers: Infinity War' Be the Best MCU Movie Ever?

by      September 26, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday September 26th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • IT Chapter Two dated for Sep 2019; still no deal for Andy Muschietti
  • Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip director Walt Becker to direct Clifford the Big Red Dog live action movie
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
