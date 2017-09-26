Movie Talk: Will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Be the Best MCU Movie Ever?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday September 26th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Will Avengers: Infinity War be the best MCU movie of all time?
- IT Chapter Two dated for Sep 2019; still no deal for Andy Muschietti
- Opening This Week – American Made
- Disney Developing Cyrano the Moor Musical for David Oyelowo
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip director Walt Becker to direct Clifford the Big Red Dog live action movie
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions