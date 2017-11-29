50 Images from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reveal New Suits, Beards, and Thanos

0

The time has finally come—the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is officially online. And boy, there is a lot to dig through in this thing. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, this “culmination event” brings together pretty much every MCU character we’ve seen thus far as they come face to face with Josh Brolin’s Thanos, who’s on the hunt for Infinity Stones so that he can rule the galaxy once and for all.

Given the magnitude of this film and the sheer amount of imagery in this trailer, we’ve gone through and pulled some screenshots of notable images so you can take a closer look below. Quite a few revelations are made: Hulk turns back into Bruce Banner; Vision gets a human form and gets the Mind Stone ripped from his head; Peter Parker’s got new armor; and it sure does look like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki bites the dust after encountering Thanos just outside Earth, following the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

There are surely more insights to be gleaned so peruse through the Avengers: Infinity War images below and let us know what else you spot. Click on any image to embiggen.

Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War), the film opens May 4, 2018, and also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.