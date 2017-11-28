Watch: Tom Holland “Accidentally” Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

0

In case you haven’t noticed, the marketing campaign for Avengers: Infinity War began this week. Marvel Studios gave Warner Bros. two weekends to let Justice League breathe, but now they’re bringing out their big guns by unveiling quite possibly the biggest superhero movie ever made. It began with a lengthy (and great) profile piece in Vanity Fair on the 10-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then it continued with a trailer teaser that announced the Avengers: Infinity War trailer will officially arrive on Wednesday, November 29th.

And now the first Avengers: Infinity War poster has been revealed, though not in any sort of traditional way. Taking advantage of the fact that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is now officially in the MCU fold and is Marvel’s direct line of communication to the young ‘uns of today, Holland made an Instagram Story out of unboxing a package he received from Mark Ruffalo. Inside he finds the Avengers: Infinity War poster, showing it off to the camera. But then he finds a note that says “Confidential” and immediately begins to freak out.

It’s a really funny and smart way to start breaking news on this movie, and it’s a joy to watch. As for the poster itself, the design mimics the design for the poster for both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, the former of which was a massive gamble for the MCU. It was the test to see if this experiment of threading different characters into each other’s movies would work, and it paid off big time.

Now with Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers 4, Marvel brings an end to its decade-long experiment in grand fashion, bringing together every major MCU character thus far.

Check back on Collider tomorrow to watch the trailer, but for now, enjoy Holland’s video below followed by a higher-res version of the actual poster. Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.