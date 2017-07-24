‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Attempts to Contain the Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe

0

The gifts from San Diego Comic-Con keep on giving! A brand new poster for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has made its way onto the Internet in all its glory. This ambitious piece attempts to gather the superheroes of the MCU together in one place to take on Thanos and his infamous Black Order. There’s a lot going on here, so we’ll break it down further below.

Starring Josh Brolin, Vin Diesel, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan and many more Anthony and Joe Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.

First, let’s take a look at the full Comic-Con poster for Avengers: Infinity War in all its glory:

While on one hand this is a smash-job of epic proportions, on the other hand … it kind of works! I particularly love the fact that Thanos anchors the whole thing at the center (though I think I’d prefer him with the helmet on, thanks), and that the light from the Infinity Stones bathes the various groups of heroes (and villains) gathered around him. And, of course, the Earth–as the philosophical center of our known universe–appears in the background to give the grandest possible scale to the whole thing.

Now, let’s break this down a bit: