Movie Talk: ‘The Predator’ Trailer Reaction

- Fox released a teaser trailer for The Predator directed by Shane Black and starring Boyd Holbrook, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key and Jacob Tremblay.
- Multiple outlets are reporting that Avengers: Infinity War has shattered the pre-sale tickets record for a Hollywood film in China with almost $50 million in pre-sales. It is on pace to possibly be the first summer movie to make $2 billion at the box office.
- THR is reporting that Annette Bening is signing on to join the cast of Captain Marvel in an as yet unannounced role.
- In an interview with Collider’s Adam Chitwood, Bill and Ted Face the Music co-writer Ed Solomon revealed some extensive plot details about the movie and how the project got the green light.
- Variety is reporting that David Gordon Green is in final negotiations to direct a new Friday Night Lights movie that will not be a sequel to the 2004 film or based on the TV series.
- Universal Pictures released a new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom TV spot titled “Gone” showing a Tyrannosaurus Rex facing off with a lion.
- Mark Ellis and the panel interviews Bret Ernst who plays Louie LaRusso Jr. in the new YouTube Red series Cobra Kai starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.
