First 'Infinity War' Reactions Praise a Gutsy, Flawed Epic with One of Marvel's Best Endings

April 23, 2018

0

avengers-infinity-war-wakanda-slice

With only days left to go before Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters, the first critics have finally seen the super-sized Marvel epic from Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The studio played it close to the vest this time, holding press screenings much later than their average movie to protect spoilers for as long as possible. But not to fear, if you want some spoiler free early reactions, you can check out our round-up of the first social media reviews for the film out of early press screenings.

Overall, the reactions lean toward positive, though there’s a bit more middling reactions than you usually get out of the first round of reviews. What everybody seems to agree on is that this is one of the most massive superhero epics ever put on screen, with one of Marvel’s best villains and endings. There also seems to a be a lot of love for the film’s humor, which is a bit surprising considering the ominous doomsday tone of the marketing. However, there also seems to be a common thread that the film might be a little too big for its own good, and as the first part of a two-film epic, it will definitely leave folks wanting more.

Infinity War stars Chris HemsworthChris PrattJosh BrolinRobert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul RuddTom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Renner. The film is scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

