First ‘Infinity War’ Reactions Praise a Gutsy, Flawed Epic with One of Marvel’s Best Endings

With only days left to go before Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters, the first critics have finally seen the super-sized Marvel epic from Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The studio played it close to the vest this time, holding press screenings much later than their average movie to protect spoilers for as long as possible. But not to fear, if you want some spoiler free early reactions, you can check out our round-up of the first social media reviews for the film out of early press screenings.

Overall, the reactions lean toward positive, though there’s a bit more middling reactions than you usually get out of the first round of reviews. What everybody seems to agree on is that this is one of the most massive superhero epics ever put on screen, with one of Marvel’s best villains and endings. There also seems to a be a lot of love for the film’s humor, which is a bit surprising considering the ominous doomsday tone of the marketing. However, there also seems to be a common thread that the film might be a little too big for its own good, and as the first part of a two-film epic, it will definitely leave folks wanting more.

Infinity War stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Renner. The film is scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018

I liked #Avengers #InfinityWar more than a lfew other folks I’m talking to after the premiere. It’s hugely emotional and very funny but some might find it … I need to sleep on this. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

#Avengers #InfinityWar: Wow. Just…WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!! pic.twitter.com/dITeGTHTsu — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 24, 2018

Wow! Marvel dropped all the rules, fists out and what a tornado!! #AvengersInfinityWar was a blast and Thanos just dethroned Killmonger as the champion of villains. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 24, 2018

My God. #AvengersInfinityWar was Incredible. Incredible. Incredible. The visuals, the story, the GUTS. The action is non stop, the movie grips you and never lets you go. EVERYONE gets a moment to shine. And that ending…My God that ending…Best film the MCU has ever done! — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

You are not ready for what #AvengersInfinityWar is about to bring. I have so many emotions… This is a roller coaster filled with twists and turns. If you haven’t bought your ticket, what are you doing? Go. See. It. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) April 24, 2018

Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WWhsT12GTa — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 24, 2018

#1. Even if you’ve watched every trailer, you have no idea what’s coming. #2. You and whatever crowd you see it with will audibly gasp at the end. #3. Marvel just fixed their villain problem, cause #Thanos is one bad mofo. #infinitywar #avengers — Jeffrey Henderson (@PlanetHenderson) April 24, 2018

Avengers Infinity War is a lot. Some great performances. Best when it is funny which is often. — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) April 24, 2018

INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) April 24, 2018

i’m actually still up for the INFINITY WAR social embargo! I mostly felt the same way I did about CIVIL WAR. til the last act which is admirably nuts. it’s weightless in that giant crossover way, but then it really goes for it. some stuff made me GRUMPY. I dunno. what a world! — David Sims (@davidlsims) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: #Marvel puts it all on the table and wipes it off. Stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining. Terrifying Thanos razes the ground without mercy. Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached. pic.twitter.com/3zWP5LtCCk — Rodrigo Perez (@YrOnlyHope) April 24, 2018

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There’s a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor’s powers, Iron Man’s suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is Also Captain America is pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

Anyone who writes a review of #AvengersInfinityWar has their work cut out for them, because you’re literally reviewing half a movie. That said, for the first half of a six hour epic it’s pretty nuts, full of more pluses than minuses, but certainly not a full experience. — Max Evry (@maxevry) April 24, 2018

Beyond the inevitable deaths, the most shocking thing about Avengers: Infinity War is what an unapologetic, full-bore sci-fi movie it is. Despite having made two relatively grounded Marvel movies, The Russo’s take to these outrageous fantasyscapes like ducks to water. — Max Evry (@maxevry) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit “chill down the spine” great moments. But it’s for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design … at least that’s how I feel right now three hours later. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: A movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it’s pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans). YMMV. #avengersinfinitywar — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 24, 2018

Buy a ticket for a second viewing of #AvengersInfinityWar now. The movie delivers, it’s huge, and no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/8eobaAYrSF — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) April 24, 2018