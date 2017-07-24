‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Likely Be the Longest MCU Movie Yet, Says Joe Russo

0

In a surprise to pretty much no one, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be a long movie. The third Avengers movie has been described as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, and indeed pretty much every MCU character is poised to show up in the film and its untitled Avengers 4 sequel. With most of the filming on Infinity War now wrapped, co-director Jos Russo recently took the SDCC stage at Comic-Con and unveiled the first jaw-dropping footage to a room full of fans.

Shortly after the reveal, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Russo backstage to chat about Infinity War and where they’re at in the process of making the movie. Russo revealed that the final Avengers: Infinity War run time will very likely be at least two and a half hours:

“The current cut is over two and a half [hours]… Most of it’s a movie you could show, but there’s still a lot of work left to be done, I still have a couple of scenes that we haven’t finished from Avengers 3 that I’m shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it’s certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two and a half hour, two and a half hour-plus range.”

Russo went on to explain that given what’s involved in Infinity War, it almost has to be lengthy:

“We have to, I mean it’s a culmination event. We’ve gotta take 10 years of storytelling in this Marvel narrative experiment that’s been going on since Iron Man, and we have to take all these disparate tones, disparate themes, motivations, and we have to pull them together in a unified narrative and write the final chapters of the book. There’s no way you could do that with all these characters in under that running length.”

The longest Marvel movie to date was also directed by the Russo Brothers, Captain America: Civil War, which clocked in at 2 hours and 27 minutes, and the other longest MCU movies are The Avengers at 2 hours and 23 minutes and Avengers: Age of Ultron at 2 hours and 21 minutes. So yeah, if Infinity War clocks in at two and a half hours, it’ll be the longest MCU movie yet. But what about Avengers 4? Russo says it’s too early to say for sure, but expect a similar length: