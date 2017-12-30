Watch: Russo Brothers Take Questions from Fans on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set

0

2017 will end its miserable run in less than 36 hours and that means that eyes are now distinctly focused on 2018 and its release calendar. By the end of January, we will have the next installment of the Insidious series and the concluding (?) chapter of the Maze Runner franchise in theaters, and February brings the long-awaited Black Panther and Fifty Shades Freed. Most importantly, cinephiles, film buffs, and regular moviegoers alike are preparing for Avengers: Infinity War, the climactic chapter of the Marvel movies thus far.

Two people who are also probably looking forward to Infinity War being out in theaters and off their plate is the Russo brothers, who have helmed some of the Marvel franchise’s biggest films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. As they continue to work away on the epic showdown between the titular superhero team and Thanos (Josh Brolin), the Russo brothers also continued to take questions from fans on the set, resulting in a new video of them talking about the characters they are most excited to reveal in Infinity War. It’s an interesting back-and-forth between a directing team that has already taken their place amongst the most reliable big-budget directors of the decade. You can check out the video below, which will likely not quell the impatience you feel for May 8th to just get here already.

Here’s the video:

